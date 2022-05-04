Dr. David Robbins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Robbins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Robbins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Robbins works at
Locations
Pines Neurological Associates601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 101A, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was having extreme pain in neck, shoulder and arm. A visit to the ER was worthless, two shots that provided no relief and scripts that did nothing. Pamela, Dr Robbins staff member squeezed me in immediately. Dr Robbins knew exactly what was wrong, gave me the script I needed. Pain was much better 2 hours after taking it. Thank you so much Dr Robbins, Pamela and all staff.
About Dr. David Robbins, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1093895682
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robbins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robbins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robbins works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.