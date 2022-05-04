Overview

Dr. David Robbins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Robbins works at Pines Neurological Associates in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.