Medical Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Rizzieri, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Rizzieri works at Novant Health Cancer Institute Elizabeth Hematology in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Cancer, Myeloma and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Cancer Institute Elizabeth Hematology
    125 Queens Rd Ste 600, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 302-6605

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke University Hospital
  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Cancer
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 13, 2020
    M Myeloma post stem cell hospital visit by Dr Rizierri
    Steve — Dec 13, 2020
    About Dr. David Rizzieri, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043346877
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke U Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Rochester School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Rizzieri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizzieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rizzieri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rizzieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rizzieri works at Novant Health Cancer Institute Elizabeth Hematology in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Rizzieri’s profile.

    Dr. Rizzieri has seen patients for Bone Cancer, Myeloma and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizzieri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Rizzieri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizzieri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizzieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizzieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

