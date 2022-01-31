Dr. David Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rivera, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Rivera, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Land O Lakes, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rivera works at
Rheumatology2100 Via Bella Blvd Ste 201, Land O Lakes, FL 34639 Directions (813) 782-1234
Florida Medical Clinic - Rheumatology4012 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 782-1234
Florida Medical Clinic, Rheumatology38135 Market Square Dr Ste 220, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 782-1234
Florida Medical Clinic - Cardiology Department38051 Market Square Dr Ste 220, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 782-1234
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been seeing Dr Rivera for several years. He is so caring and patient. Takes time to explain things and genuinely cares. I am so happy and honored to have him as part of my medical care team.
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1417246356
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
