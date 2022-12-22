Overview

Dr. David Rivadeneira, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Colectomy and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.