Dr. David Ritzow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Ritzow, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Locations
Orthopedic & Sports Institute - Main Campus2105 E Enterprise Ave, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 560-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic & Sports Institute - Shawano212 E Green Bay St Ste B, Shawano, WI 54166 Directions (888) 731-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ritzow couldn’t have had a better bedside manner. He explained my issues and showed me exactly where my tear was in my knee on a prosthetic knee. Extremely personable guy that knows his craft well.
About Dr. David Ritzow, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1588617211
Education & Certifications
- Kcms-Mich State U
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritzow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
