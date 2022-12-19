Overview

Dr. David Ritzow, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.



Dr. Ritzow works at Valley Orthopedic Clinic in Appleton, WI with other offices in Shawano, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.