Dr. David Ritter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Ritter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Ritter works at
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - White Rock9440 Poppy Dr, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (972) 412-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
David W. Ritter M.d. P.A.6705 Heritage Pkwy Ste 104, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (972) 412-7700
Rowlett Office7501 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 270, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 412-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doc. Had Extensive Stomach Surgery 5 Stars Great bedside manner Have recommended Dr. Ritter
About Dr. David Ritter, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ritter has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Hernia Repair and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.