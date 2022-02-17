Dr. David Ritter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ritter, MD
Overview
Dr. David Ritter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ritter works at
Locations
Melanoma Center Of Hope9776 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 102, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 949-1777
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ritter & Teresa and Staff were amazing. It all started from Allan the scheduler who is very friendly, Brett who's loving, Axel who is very Respectful & Professional & to the surgical coordinator Janine who is super Fantastic. They all had a roll to make my visit and surgery very pleasant. It made me feel a part of a family. Thank you All again. Highly recommended.
About Dr. David Ritter, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1336123017
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ritter has seen patients for Wound Repair, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.