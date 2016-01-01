Overview

Dr. David Risner Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.



Dr. Risner Jr works at HEATON EYE ASSOCIATES in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.