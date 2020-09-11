See All Hematologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. David Riseberg, MD

Hematology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Riseberg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.

Dr. Riseberg works at Institute For Cancer Care Mercy in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD and Lutherville Timonium, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute For Cancer Care Mercy
    227 Saint Paul St Fl 4, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 783-5858
  2. 2
    Mercy Medical Center
    301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 783-5858
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Mercy Personnel Physicians At Glen Burnie
    7927 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 783-5858
  4. 4
    Lutherville Personal Physicians
    1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 783-5858
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Scurvy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scurvy
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 11, 2020
    Wonderful compassionate man as well as super oncologist! Blessed to call him my doctor. Not only caring but empathetic with my family. Got me through breast cancer in a realistic manner while compassionate at the same time.
    Nicolle Hahn — Sep 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Riseberg, MD
    About Dr. David Riseberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124133210
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Riseberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riseberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Riseberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Riseberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Riseberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riseberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riseberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riseberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

