Dr. David Ringel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ringel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ringel, DO
Overview
Dr. David Ringel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Ringel works at
Locations
-
1
Caylor Nickel Specialty Clinic7230 Engle Rd Ste 303, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 602-6625
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ringel?
Very helpful and a good listener. Grateful for his help
About Dr. David Ringel, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1760484786
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth Med Center
- Bay Med Center
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ringel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ringel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ringel works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ringel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ringel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ringel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ringel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.