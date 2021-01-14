Overview

Dr. David Ringel, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Med and Dentistry Of New Jersey School Of Osteopathic Med.



Dr. Ringel works at Ringel and Heist in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Presbyopia and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.