Dr. Ring has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Ring, MD
Overview
Dr. David Ring, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Ring works at
Locations
UT Health Austin1601 TRINITY ST, Austin, TX 78712 Directions (833) 882-2737
- 2 1701 TRINITY ST, Austin, TX 78712 Directions (512) 495-5067
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ring?
Wonderful bedside manner and very clear explanations!
About Dr. David Ring, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1568452746
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ring accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Ring. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.