Dr. David Riggio, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. David Riggio, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Riggio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Riggio works at
Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center9003 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 246-3000
Arizona Arrhythmia Consultants3225 N Civic Center Plz Ste 1, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 246-3000
Jm Dermatology3198 N Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (623) 683-7555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr.Riggio has been my Arrhythmia doctor for at least 20 years. Over those years I believe he has exhibited total dedication to his patients conditions. In one occasion as I met with his Pa's he came into the office and ordered us out. He had a legitimate reason but offered no apology for his behavior which I thought was rude and uncalled for. My assessment was that he had driven himself to the point of exhaustion in his pursuit as a doctor. Understanding that we all have bad days I will continue to recommend him to others needing Arrhythmia care.
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1467455063
- LA County/USC Med Ctr
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University Of Southern California
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Riggio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riggio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riggio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riggio works at
Dr. Riggio speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Riggio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riggio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riggio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riggio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.