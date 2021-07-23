Overview

Dr. David Riedel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Riedel works at BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Alton in Alton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.