Dr. David Riedel, MD
Dr. David Riedel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital.
BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Alton3550 College Ave Ste B, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 462-3200
Alton Memorial Hospital1 Memorial Dr, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 433-7066
Family Physicians of Alton4 Memorial Dr Ste 230, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 463-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I've been going to Dr. Riedel for twenty-five years. He is always willing to discuss issues and options. I've recommended him to many of my friends, and will continue to do so.
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- MC Wisc
- St Louis U-Va Hosp
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
