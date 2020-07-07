Dr. David Ridley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ridley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Ridley, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Roseville, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Dr. Ridley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Paul Rheumatology2680 Snelling Ave N Ste 120, Roseville, MN 55113 Directions (651) 644-4277
-
2
Saint Paul Rheumatology2854 Highway 55 Ste 190, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (651) 644-4277
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ridley?
I was a patient of Dr Ridley for over 20 years he was so very kind and thorough with me He always explained my options and gave me time to decide. I no longer see him because my insurance no longer has him as a provider. I continue with his care plan with another Dr but it has been a struggle. I do believe without Dr Ridleys care I would no longer be here.
About Dr. David Ridley, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1659396000
Education & Certifications
- Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ridley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ridley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ridley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ridley works at
Dr. Ridley has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ridley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.