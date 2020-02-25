See All Pediatric Sleep Medicine in Tacoma, WA
Dr. David Ricker, MD

Pediatric Sleep Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Ricker, MD is a Pediatric Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Sleep Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Ricker works at Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics Northwest Ps
    316 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 401, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Mary Bridge Tacoma Respiratory and Sleep Clinic
    311 S L St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

Feb 25, 2020
Great Doctor!! He is one of the best pediatric pulmonologist in Washington. I highly recommend him to anyone that has concerns about their children's breathing and or allergies.
Patty Pena — Feb 25, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. David Ricker, MD
About Dr. David Ricker, MD

  • Pediatric Sleep Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1386730471
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Chldns Hospital
Residency
  • Ucsd Affil Hosps
Medical Education
  • University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Pulmonology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Ricker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ricker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ricker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ricker works at Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ricker’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.