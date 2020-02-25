Dr. David Ricker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ricker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Ricker, MD is a Pediatric Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Sleep Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Pediatrics Northwest Ps316 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 401, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Mary Bridge Tacoma Respiratory and Sleep Clinic311 S L St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Great Doctor!! He is one of the best pediatric pulmonologist in Washington. I highly recommend him to anyone that has concerns about their children's breathing and or allergies.
- Pediatric Sleep Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1386730471
- Chldns Hospital
- Ucsd Affil Hosps
- University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- Pediatric Pulmonology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Dr. Ricker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ricker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ricker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricker works at
Dr. Ricker speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.