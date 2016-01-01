Dr. David Richman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Richman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Richman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Malden, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital.
Locations
Tufts Medical Center Community Care OB/GYN109 Commercial St, Malden, MA 02148 Directions (111) 111-11
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Richman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richman has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Richman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.