Dr. David Richardson, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Quillen College Of Medicine At East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Regional One Health.



Dr. Richardson works at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.