Dr. David Richards, MD

Internal Medicine
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Richards, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Richards works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southwest Medical Associates
    Southwest Medical Associates
10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89144
(702) 243-8500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Dec 11, 2020
Dr. David Richards is a patient, friendly, knowledgeable and open-minded doctor. He is super competent, had the best bedside manners, and you can tell that he truly cares about his patients. That is rare to find in a medical doctor. Not only that, but he is also flexible in treatment options and does not push anything down your throat in terms of procedures or medications. I strongly recommend Dr. David Richards to you and to my own patients and colleagues as well. I am blessed to have found a great physician, especially in Las Vegas.
About Dr. David Richards, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 7 years of experience
  • English
  • 1265896880
Education & Certifications

  • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Richards works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Richards’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

