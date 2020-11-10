Overview

Dr. David Rhodes, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Diamond Bar, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Rhodes works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group, Diamond Bar, CA in Diamond Bar, CA with other offices in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Immunization Administration, Arthritis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.