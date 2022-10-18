Overview

Dr. David Rho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Rho works at ReFocus Eye Health in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

