Dr. David Rho, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (29)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Rho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Rho works at ReFocus Eye Health in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ReFocus Eye Health
    10160 Bustleton Ave Ste F, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorioretinal Scars
Macular Edema
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Chorioretinal Scars
Macular Edema
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Treatment frequency



Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dr. David Rho, MD
About Dr. David Rho, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • 34 years of experience
  • English
  • 1932106440
Education & Certifications

  • Joslin Diabetes Center
  • Columbia Casualty
  • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Rho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rho has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rho.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

