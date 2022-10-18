Dr. David Rho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rho, MD
Overview
Dr. David Rho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Rho works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ReFocus Eye Health10160 Bustleton Ave Ste F, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rho?
I see Dr. Rho on a regular basis due to torn retinas in both eyes that I didn’t even know I had! He immediately performed laser surgery to repair them and has kept my eyes healthy since- (I’ve had several more). He is the most competent and caring specialist you could ask for. Once I called on a weekend and spoke to a doctor on call about an issue with my eye. When I updated Dr. Rho about the call he told me -next time have them call me. That shows how dedicated he is to his patients! Now I have my mother seeing him too. Dr. Rho is the best!
About Dr. David Rho, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1932106440
Education & Certifications
- Joslin Diabetes Center
- Columbia Casualty
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rho works at
Dr. Rho has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.