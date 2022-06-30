Overview

Dr. David Rhine, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science, Chicago Medical School, Ill. and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Rhine works at Lakeland Heart and Vascular in Saint Joseph, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.