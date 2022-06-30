Dr. David Rhine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rhine, MD
Dr. David Rhine, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science, Chicago Medical School, Ill. and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
Lakeland Heart and Vascular3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 110, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Dr. Rhine was very thorough in our consult. He spent time explaining several options for my ongoing treatment and care, and was willing to answer my questions.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1134377435
- Loyola University, Cardiovascular Disease
- Department Of Internal Medicine, University Of Illinois At Chicago Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science, Chicago Medical School, Ill.
- Cardiovascular Disease
