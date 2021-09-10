Dr. Rhein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Rhein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Rhein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Far Rockaway, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Rhein works at
Locations
Rhein David A MD Office722 Beach 9th St, Far Rockaway, NY 11691 Directions (718) 471-0680
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
The absolute best doctor
About Dr. David Rhein, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
