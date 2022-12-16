Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Rhee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Rhee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY.
Dr. Rhee works at
Locations
Rockville Centre Office64 N Long Beach Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 594-1010Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Riverhead Office47 Commerce Ave Ste 2, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 905-0666Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Always looks sharp and never a sense of urgency.
About Dr. David Rhee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
