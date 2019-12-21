Dr. David Reznick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reznick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Reznick, MD
Overview
Dr. David Reznick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with West Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9500 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 354-0377
Hospital Affiliations
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome. I was admitted through the E.R. at Tri Point Medical Center in March of 2019. I was in excruciating pain in my stomach area and had no idea what was the matter. Blood work, X-rays, ultrasound and cat scans all done quickly. Dr. Reznick and his team were called in and began emergency surgery around midnight. I had a hole in my duodenum that was putting air and stomach acid into my body. Dr. Reznick and his team repaired the hole and put me back together again. Saved my life!
About Dr. David Reznick, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1821380023
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- General Surgery
Dr. Reznick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reznick accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reznick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reznick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reznick.
