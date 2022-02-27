Dr. David Rex Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rex Hamilton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California Irvine School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Hamilton Eye Institute10884 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 201, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (424) 732-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
I have only positive things to say about Dr. Hamilton. I’ve been near sided and have worn glasses/contacts for over half my life. The idea of LASIK had always intrigued me, however I was terrified as I’d never had a surgery before and my sight is my life. The day I went in for my initial consultation, Dr. Hamilton and his team immediately put my mind at ease. He answered all of my questions and walked me through the entire procedure step by step. On the day of my surgery, Dr. Hamilton made me feel extremely comfortable and gave me all the confidence in the world that everything would go smoothly. The procedure itself took only 15 min and one night of recovery. It has now been 4 years since I’ve gone for my LASIK and I can still say that it’s been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Dr. Hamilton has changed my life for the better and I am so grateful that I went to him for my amazing 20/20 vision. I highly recommend him to anyone looking to get this done.
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Mn Eye Conslt
- Jules Stein Inst UCLA
- Huntington Meml Hospital
- University of California Irvine School of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
