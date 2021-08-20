Dr. David Revere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Revere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Revere, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Revere, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Revere works at
Locations
Oakhill5625 Eiger Rd Ste 220, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (737) 276-4003Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Austin Heart - South2559 Western Trails Blvd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 375-4360
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Revere. He spent plenty of time with me asking questions to clarify my health issues and he took the time to answer my questions. He was thorough, knowledgable, kind, friendly, and genuine. I so appreciate that he spent plenty of quality and un-rushed time with me to confirm that he truly understood what I had been experiencing. I feel very confident that he will help me resolve my health issues. His office staff, too, was very thoughtful and friendly. It was an all-around very good experience.
About Dr. David Revere, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1467615658
Education & Certifications
- North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Revere has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Revere accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Revere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Revere works at
Dr. Revere has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Revere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Revere speaks Spanish.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Revere. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Revere.
