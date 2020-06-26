Dr. David Resnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Resnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Resnick, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Locations
CareMount600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 765-4990Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
CareMount Medical, P.C., Mount Kisco, NY60 Merritt Blvd, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 765-4990
- 3 2507 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-2287
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. David Resnick is a gem here in the Hudson Valley! Allergist who really takes his time getting to know the patient - he asks many questions to get an even fuller history while using his broad knowledge to help you. He is a very kind man who made my son feel at ease during his appointments and he never minds going to see him. Dr. Resnick has called me at home with test results and has called me back the same day when I had a concern! Plus, his nurse Toni is excellent as well and she goes over everything with you making sure you understand fully. Highly recommend Dr Resnick you will be happy you did!
About Dr. David Resnick, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1922064435
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology
