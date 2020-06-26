Overview

Dr. David Resnick, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Resnick works at Caremount Medical Group in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Hives and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.