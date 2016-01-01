Overview

Dr. David Renton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Abdominal Pain and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.