Dr. David Rempe, MD

Vascular Neurology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Rempe, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Rempe works at Mercy Clinic Neurology in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mercy Clinic Neurology
    Mercy Clinic Neurology
621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 6005B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 (314) 251-6075

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Jefferson
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease

Stroke Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 20, 2018
    Dr Rempe has the unique ability to explain very complicated situations in a way even a guy like me can understand. It was very apparent when we first met that he is really, really smart. But he explained things to me that made me very comfortable. He also returns phones calls the same day!!!!
    Mike Leary in St Louis, MO — Dec 20, 2018
    About Dr. David Rempe, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285742171
    Education & Certifications

    • Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    • Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Rempe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rempe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rempe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rempe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rempe works at Mercy Clinic Neurology in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Rempe’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rempe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rempe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rempe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rempe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

