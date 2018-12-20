Dr. David Rempe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rempe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rempe, MD
Overview
Dr. David Rempe, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Locations
Mercy Clinic Neurology621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 6005B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6075
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rempe has the unique ability to explain very complicated situations in a way even a guy like me can understand. It was very apparent when we first met that he is really, really smart. But he explained things to me that made me very comfortable. He also returns phones calls the same day!!!!
About Dr. David Rempe, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1285742171
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
