Dr. David Remigio, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Remigio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Coastal Carolina Hospital.

Dr. Remigio works at Low Country Eye Associates in Bluffton, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Stye and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Low Country Eye Associates
    14 Westbury Park Way Ste 100, Bluffton, SC 29910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coastal Carolina Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders
Stye
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Stye
Blepharitis

Eyelid Disorders
Stye
Blepharitis
Chalazion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Visual Field Defects
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Tear Duct Disorders
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Entropion
Esotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Spasm
Keratitis
Nearsightedness
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Trichiasis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Dacryoadenitis
Diplopia
Eye Cancer
Farsightedness
Glaucoma
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Orbital Cellulitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pterygium
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 30, 2021
    Love this guy. He so so good at his work but also great personality. Highly recommend Dr. Remigio.
    Sheila Fraley — Jul 30, 2021
    About Dr. David Remigio, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134201403
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ariz Ctr Pl Surg
    Residency
    • Cath Med Ctr of Brooklyn & Queens
    Internship
    • U Calif Davis East Bay Consortium
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Remigio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remigio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Remigio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Remigio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Remigio works at Low Country Eye Associates in Bluffton, SC. View the full address on Dr. Remigio’s profile.

    Dr. Remigio has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Stye and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Remigio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Remigio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remigio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Remigio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Remigio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

