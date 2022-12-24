See All Family Doctors in Ponte Vedra, FL
Dr. David Remias, MD

Family Medicine
5 (40)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Remias, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ponte Vedra, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.

Dr. Remias works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists in Ponte Vedra, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Orthopedic Specialists Ponte Vedra
    232 Ponte Vedra Park Dr, Ponte Vedra, FL 32082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 634-0640
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Blood Disorders
Bone Disorders
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Concussion Treatment
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dizziness
Elbow Injuries
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fibromyalgia
Foot Conditions
Gait Abnormality
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gout
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hip Sprain
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Impetigo
Indigestion
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pulmonary Disease
Raynaud's Disease
Rib Fracture
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stem Cell Therapy
Tinnitus
Ulcer
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 24, 2022
    Less then 5 minute wait from checking in to seeing the nurse. Dr Remias was very friendly but professional and took him time to answer all my questions. One of the best experiences I've had with a doctor
    Stephen — Dec 24, 2022
    About Dr. David Remias, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316258759
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Resurrection Medical Center Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship
    Residency
    • Resurrection Medical Center Family Medicine Residency Program
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Remias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Remias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Remias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Remias works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists in Ponte Vedra, FL. View the full address on Dr. Remias’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Remias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remias.

