Overview

Dr. David Reininger, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medical Services. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Reininger works at MDVIP - Katy, Texas in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.