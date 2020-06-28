Dr. David Reid IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Reid IV, MD
Overview
Dr. David Reid IV, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Reid IV works at
Locations
-
1
Hilton Head Plastic Surgery35 Bill Fries Dr Bldg E, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 681-4088
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reid IV?
After finding out that I needed a mastectomy, I was referred to Dr. Reid by Dr. Ringer, breast oncologist. I feel very fortunate to have gotten this referral. Dr. Reid is very conscientious and takes lots of pride in his works, which is what any women would want when a plastic surgeon is working on their body. Dr. Reid takes great time in explaining every part of the procedure and is extremely patience with my many questions. I also love how nicely decorated, and clean his office is and how well both me and my husband are greeted upon arrival. I highly recommend Dr. Reid for any procedure.
About Dr. David Reid IV, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1497755805
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- University of North Carolina
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reid IV has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reid IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reid IV works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.