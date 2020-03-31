Dr. Reid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Reid, MD
Overview
Dr. David Reid, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Locations
David W. Reid M.d. P.c.1060 Laskin Rd Ste 11B, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 Directions (757) 456-0505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have been going to Dr. Reid for 2-3 years now&will continue to until further notice He is very trustworthy, smart, kind and respectful. He is a wonderful doctor and most of all great with children. My 12 year old didn't like talking to ANY doctors, nurses, etc EXCEPT Dr. Reid. My son has came with me to my appts and soon will be a full time patient of Dr. Reid's also. I highly recommend Dr. Reid to adults, children, and elderly. GOD BLESS!
About Dr. David Reid, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1467597518
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reid accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.
