Dr. David Reichstein, MD
Overview
Dr. David Reichstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN.
Locations
Nashville-Main Office345 23rd Ave N # 345, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 983-6000
Hendersonville100 Springhouse Ct Ste 230, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 320-1213
Bowling Green1332 Andrea St, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (615) 983-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We found Dr R very caring, concerned & kind to my 82 yr old mother. Procedures were explained, Dr. R put my mom at ease, she trusts him completely. You may have to wait longer if your appt. is on his surgery day(s). We understand surgeries may run over and/or he has an emergency surgery.
About Dr. David Reichstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1669665105
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reichstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reichstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reichstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reichstein has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reichstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reichstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reichstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reichstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reichstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.