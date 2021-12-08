Dr. Reich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Reich, MD
Overview
Dr. David Reich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Reich works at
Locations
-
1
South Bay Cardiovascular Associates540 Union Blvd, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 669-2555
-
2
Good Samaritan Hospital Laboratory1000 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 376-4335
-
3
South Shore University Hospital301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (844) 727-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reich?
I've been seeing Dr. Reich for many years now and am completely comfortable with him taking care of my cardiac needs. He has a wonderful bedside manner and is on top of the testing and treatment I need. Yes, he can run late because of emergencies, and sometimes can be rushed, but that is not the norm. He has plenty of support staff to handle the things that he need not address. I have seen him several times for pre-surgical testing and he has always recommended the tests that are recommended to ensure that my cardiac health is strong enough for the procedures. His support staff are great, too. When I had a pre-surgical issue that needed to be expedited, his secretary was instrumental in getting things done. I highly recommend Dr. Reich and his staff, despite the typical hitches from time to time that most successful practitioners face.
About Dr. David Reich, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1922086297
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reich works at
Dr. Reich has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.