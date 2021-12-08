See All Cardiologists in West Islip, NY
Dr. David Reich, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Reich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Reich works at South Bay Cardiovascular Associates in West Islip, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    South Bay Cardiovascular Associates
    540 Union Blvd, West Islip, NY 11795
    Good Samaritan Hospital Laboratory
    1000 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795
    South Shore University Hospital
    301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  South Shore University Hospital
  St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 08, 2021
    I've been seeing Dr. Reich for many years now and am completely comfortable with him taking care of my cardiac needs. He has a wonderful bedside manner and is on top of the testing and treatment I need. Yes, he can run late because of emergencies, and sometimes can be rushed, but that is not the norm. He has plenty of support staff to handle the things that he need not address. I have seen him several times for pre-surgical testing and he has always recommended the tests that are recommended to ensure that my cardiac health is strong enough for the procedures. His support staff are great, too. When I had a pre-surgical issue that needed to be expedited, his secretary was instrumental in getting things done. I highly recommend Dr. Reich and his staff, despite the typical hitches from time to time that most successful practitioners face.
    Nancy S. — Dec 08, 2021
    About Dr. David Reich, MD

    Cardiology
    30 years of experience
    English
    1922086297
    Education & Certifications

    BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Interventional Cardiology
