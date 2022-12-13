Dr. David Rehak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rehak, MD
Dr. David Rehak, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Hughston Orthopedic Clinic6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 324-6661
Hughston Clinic - Dothan512 N Shady Ln, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 699-5747
Hughston Clinic LaGrange107 Calumet Center Rd, Lagrange, GA 30241 Directions (800) 331-2910Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital4401 RIVERCHASE DR, Phenix City, AL 36867 Directions (334) 732-3000
- Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Dr. Rehak is knowledgeable and personable. He had ordered x-rays and had everything ready to discuss my issue when he came into my room, which was in an extremely timely manner. He explained my issue in layman’s terms, on my level, not talking “physicianese.” He has also recently performed bilateral carpal tunnel repair on my 86-year-old mom. Thanks to his expertise, she did extremely well after both surgeries. He personally called her the day after surgery to check on her and make sure she had no issues or questions. Great orthopaedist. Highly recommend Dr. Rehak.
About Dr. David Rehak, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Allegheny General Hospital, Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Bucknell University, Engineering
- Hand Surgery
