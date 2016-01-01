Dr. David Reeves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Reeves, MD
Dr. David Reeves, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital.
Pulmonary Associates - Rochester21 Whitehall Rd Ste 300, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 335-0909
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
- NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
- NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Reeves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reeves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reeves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeves. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeves.
