Overview

Dr. David Reed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.



Dr. Reed works at Ophthalmic Consultants Of Boston in Plymouth, MA with other offices in Wareham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Chorioretinal Scars and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.