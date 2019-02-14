Dr. David Redd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Redd, MD
Dr. David Redd, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkridge Medical Center.
David Craig Redd400 N Market St Ste 114, Chattanooga, TN 37405 Directions (423) 551-3400
- Parkridge Medical Center
Saw Dr. Redd at his QuikSurg location and was very pleased with his bedside manner, his skill (no pain), his caring, his nurse, his office staff, the fee, and my result. Drove over 5 hours (in snow), had 3 procedures, and drove home same day. Even with cost of rental car, was still more affordable and convenient than the local dermatologists. Highly recommend!
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Carraway Methodist Medical Center, Birmingham, Al
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
