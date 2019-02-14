Overview

Dr. David Redd, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Redd works at QuikSurg in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.