See All General Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Dr. David Reath, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Reath, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (75)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Reath, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Reath works at H/K/B Knoxville Cosmetic Surgery in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    H/K/B Knoxville Cosmetic Surgery
    109 S Northshore Dr Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 450-9253
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 75 ratings
Patient Ratings (75)
5 Star
(63)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(9)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Reath?

Mar 03, 2020
The staff is so very Nice ! And Dr. Reath is Amazing I had a Breast Augmentation and he was very Professional and great bedside manners. And was very helpful with helping pick my size. He done a great job and I love my New look ! I would recommend anyone to Dr. Reath !
Heather Monday — Mar 03, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. David Reath, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Reath, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reath to family and friends

Dr. Reath's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Reath

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Reath, MD.

About Dr. David Reath, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1689720690
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Residency
Internship
  • Med College Va
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Reath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Reath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Reath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Reath works at H/K/B Knoxville Cosmetic Surgery in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Reath’s profile.

75 patients have reviewed Dr. Reath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reath.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. David Reath, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.