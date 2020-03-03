Dr. David Reath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Reath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Reath, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Reath works at
Locations
H/K/B Knoxville Cosmetic Surgery109 S Northshore Dr Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 450-9253Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is so very Nice ! And Dr. Reath is Amazing I had a Breast Augmentation and he was very Professional and great bedside manners. And was very helpful with helping pick my size. He done a great job and I love my New look ! I would recommend anyone to Dr. Reath !
About Dr. David Reath, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1689720690
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Med College Va
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Reath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reath.
