Overview

Dr. David Razi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, Centinela Hospital Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Razi works at West Century Medical Center in Inglewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.