Dr. David Rawlinson, DO
Dr. David Rawlinson, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They completed their residency with Michigan State University St. John Health System
Dr. Rawlinson works at
Mercy Health Hackley Campus1700 Clinton St, Muskegon, MI 49442 Directions (231) 739-9009
Shoreline Vision1266 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon, MI 49444 Directions (231) 739-9009
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr. Rawlinson was personable, professional and talented. He performed exactly as he said and the results in both eyes were exactly as he said they would be and exactly what I had requested and hoped. The staff working with him in both the examination center and surgery center were likewise professional, friendly and knowledgeable. I highly recommend him and the center.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- Michigan State University St. John Health System
- St John Health System
- Hope College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Rawlinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rawlinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rawlinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rawlinson works at
Dr. Rawlinson has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Presbyopia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rawlinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Rawlinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rawlinson.
