Overview

Dr. David Rawitscher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Rawitscher works at Legacy Heart Center in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.