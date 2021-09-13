Overview

Dr. David Rawdon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital East.



Dr. Rawdon works at BJC Medical Group Family Medicine at Belleville in Belleville, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

