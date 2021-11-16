See All Gastroenterologists in Decatur, GA
Dr. David Rausher, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (90)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Rausher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.

Dr. Rausher works at Atlanta Center Gastroenterology, PC in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Center Gastroenterology, PC
    2665 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 296-1986
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acid Peptic Diseases Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Acute Gastritis Chevron Icon
Acute Non-Ulcer Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Benign Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Active Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Erosive Gastritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Chronic Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Ulcer Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis, Familial Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colitis-Like Hematochezia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colon Stricture Chevron Icon
Colonic Atresia Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Malakoplakia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis of the Ileum Chevron Icon
Duodenal Cancer Chevron Icon
Duodenal Disorders Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphasia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Episodic Heartburn Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Atresia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
Flatulence Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Frequent Heartburn Chevron Icon
Functional Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malformation Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Perforation Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Hereditary Nonpolyposis Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Endometriosis Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Giardiasis Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Liver Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion, Non-Ulcer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Parasite Chevron Icon
Intestinal Polyp Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Characterized by Constipation Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Alternating Bowel Habit Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Disease (Except Cancer, Hepatitis and Cirrhosis) Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malignant Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Medical Management of Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Mild Bleeding Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Nocturnal Heartburn Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Infection Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Pneumatic Dilations (PD) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Rectal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Severe Constipation Chevron Icon
Severe Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Severe Heartburn Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sigmoid Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Sporadic Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Bleeding Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer, Familial Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Upper GI Series Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varices Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Zenker's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • CeltiCare Health
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • Dean Health Plan, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Select Choice Insurance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 16, 2021
    Smooth experience professional staff not too long a wait definitely recommend
    Daphne — Nov 16, 2021
    About Dr. David Rausher, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588653976
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Grady Meml Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Hamilton College
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Rausher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rausher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rausher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rausher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rausher works at Atlanta Center Gastroenterology, PC in Decatur, GA. View the full address on Dr. Rausher’s profile.

    Dr. Rausher has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rausher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Rausher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rausher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rausher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rausher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

