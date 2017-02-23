Dr. David Rau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rau, MD
Dr. David Rau, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.
Bayou Surgical Specialists LLC5619 Highway 311 Ste A, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 493-4786Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Terrebonne General Health System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. David is my doctor and has been since 2012, and he has set the bar for doctors in my humble opinion. I trust him with my life and the life of my friends, and always will. His bed side manor is kind, professional, and natural. He's honest, up front and delivers the worst of news with the best intentions and professionalism, leaving no needed rock unturned. He's my friend.
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1598817389
- LSU Medical Center of New Orleans
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Nicholls State University
Dr. Rau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.