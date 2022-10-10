Dr. David Ratliff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratliff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ratliff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Ratliff, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Clare's Denville Hospital and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Ratliff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Modern Orthopaedics of New Jersey - Wayne2025 Hamburg Tpke Ste C, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 898-5999Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Modern Orthopedics of New Jersey3799 US Highway 46 Ste 207, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Directions (973) 898-5999
-
3
Advanced Orthopedics and Hand Surgery Institute925 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 942-1315
-
4
Parsippany3219 Us Highway 46, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Directions (973) 898-5999
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ratliff?
He is amazing
About Dr. David Ratliff, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1740569805
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College Medicine
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ratliff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ratliff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ratliff works at
Dr. Ratliff has seen patients for Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ratliff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratliff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratliff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratliff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratliff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.