Dr. David Ratliff, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Ratliff, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Clare's Denville Hospital and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Ratliff works at Modern Orthopaedics of New Jersey in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Parsippany, NJ and Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Modern Orthopaedics of New Jersey - Wayne
    2025 Hamburg Tpke Ste C, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 898-5999
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Modern Orthopedics of New Jersey
    3799 US Highway 46 Ste 207, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 898-5999
  3. 3
    Advanced Orthopedics and Hand Surgery Institute
    925 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 942-1315
  4. 4
    Parsippany
    3219 Us Highway 46, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 898-5999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Amputated Thumb Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arm Disorders Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritic Conditions of the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowler's Finger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachydactyly - Elbow, Wrist Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complex Traumatic Conditions of the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand-Arm Vibration Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow) Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Oct 10, 2022
He is amazing
Asma — Oct 10, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. David Ratliff, MD
About Dr. David Ratliff, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1740569805
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Pittsburgh Med Ctr
Residency
  • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Internship
  • Albert Einstein College Medicine
Medical Education
  • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
Undergraduate School
  • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
Board Certifications
  • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Ratliff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratliff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ratliff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ratliff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ratliff has seen patients for Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ratliff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratliff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratliff.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratliff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratliff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

