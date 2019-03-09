Overview

Dr. David Raskin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Raskin works at Medical Specialists of Fort Lauderdale in Sunrise, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.